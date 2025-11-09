South Korea’s Red Cross chief resigns over ‘racist remarks’ as president orders probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of South Korea’s Red Cross resigned after he was accused of making racist remarks about foreign dignitaries, prompting the country’s president to order an investigation.

Kim Chul Soo told officials after a 2023 gala dinner in Seoul that “only the non-significant foreign ambassadors were there … just the dark-skinned people...”, according to local broadcaster JTBC-TV who aired an audio recording of the remarks last week.

The recording of the comment was revealed by Rep Park Ju Min of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea at a parliamentary committee.

“From now on, when you organise galas or whatever, don’t invite dark-faced people. Bring in some white ones instead,” Mr Kim was allegedly heard saying.

The gala had been attended by envoys and their spouses from seven countries, including Angola, India, the Czech Republic and Sri Lanka, according to JTBC-TV.

President Lee Jae Myung directed the health ministry, which oversees the Korean Red Cross, to investigate the case.

"Regarding the media report that the Red Cross chief made racist remarks about foreign ambassadors, including ones from Angola, India, Czech Republic and Sri Lanka, President Lee sternly reprimanded such actions, and ordered an immediate inspection of the Health Ministry," presidential spokesperson Kim Nam Joon told reporters.

He said Mr Lee had “strongly rebuked” the Red Cross chief.

Mr Lee defined any discrimination and hatred based on nation, race, country, and region as a "severe antisocial act that threatens the national community," he added.

Mr Kim has since apologised, writing in the organisation’s internal bulletin on Friday: “There is no justification for my remarks under any circumstances. I bow my head in apology.”

Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties condemned the comments, saying they had damaged the reputation of one of South Korea’s leading humanitarian organisations.

Mr Kim, who took office in 2022, tendered his resignation shortly after the remarks became public. The Ministry of Health and Welfare said its inspection would continue “to establish the facts and determine accountability”.