South Korea’s Red Cross chief resigns over ‘racist remarks’ as president orders probe
Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties condemned the comments, saying they had damaged the reputation of one of South Korea’s leading humanitarian organisations
The head of South Korea’s Red Cross resigned after he was accused of making racist remarks about foreign dignitaries, prompting the country’s president to order an investigation.
Kim Chul Soo told officials after a 2023 gala dinner in Seoul that “only the non-significant foreign ambassadors were there … just the dark-skinned people...”, according to local broadcaster JTBC-TV who aired an audio recording of the remarks last week.
The recording of the comment was revealed by Rep Park Ju Min of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea at a parliamentary committee.
“From now on, when you organise galas or whatever, don’t invite dark-faced people. Bring in some white ones instead,” Mr Kim was allegedly heard saying.
The gala had been attended by envoys and their spouses from seven countries, including Angola, India, the Czech Republic and Sri Lanka, according to JTBC-TV.
President Lee Jae Myung directed the health ministry, which oversees the Korean Red Cross, to investigate the case.
"Regarding the media report that the Red Cross chief made racist remarks about foreign ambassadors, including ones from Angola, India, Czech Republic and Sri Lanka, President Lee sternly reprimanded such actions, and ordered an immediate inspection of the Health Ministry," presidential spokesperson Kim Nam Joon told reporters.
He said Mr Lee had “strongly rebuked” the Red Cross chief.
Mr Lee defined any discrimination and hatred based on nation, race, country, and region as a "severe antisocial act that threatens the national community," he added.
Mr Kim has since apologised, writing in the organisation’s internal bulletin on Friday: “There is no justification for my remarks under any circumstances. I bow my head in apology.”
Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties condemned the comments, saying they had damaged the reputation of one of South Korea’s leading humanitarian organisations.
Mr Kim, who took office in 2022, tendered his resignation shortly after the remarks became public. The Ministry of Health and Welfare said its inspection would continue “to establish the facts and determine accountability”.
