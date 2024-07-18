South Korea’s Supreme Court recognises rights of same-sex partners in landmark ruling

Support truly

South Korea’s Supreme Court has upheld that same-sex partners are eligible for spousal benefits, a ruling that is being heralded as a significant legal victory for the country’s LGBT+ community.

The decision marks the culmination of more than three years of legal battles and could set a precedent for the recognition of same-sex relationships in South Korea’s federal systems.

The landmark ruling upheld a decision by the Seoul High Court early last year that the National Health Insurance Service is obligated to provide equal spousal coverage to a gay couple, who filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the agency after it cancelled their spousal benefits.

Chief justice Jo Hee-de on Thursday said that the denial of spousal insurance coverage to a gay couple because of their gender constitutes discrimination based on sexual orientation.

“It is an act of discrimination that violates human dignity and value, the right to pursue happiness, freedom of privacy and the right to equality before the law, and the degree of violation is serious,” Mr Jo said in a televised hearing.

