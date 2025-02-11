South Korean teacher admits to stabbing 8-year-old girl to death, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elementary school teacher has admitted to fatally stabbing an eight-year-old girl in the central city of Daejeon in South Korea.

The teacher, who is in her 40s, is currently in hospital for self-inflicted wounds on her neck and arms and has not been arrested as investigations continue, according to local media reports.

The eight-year-old had been at her elementary school in Daejeon, 160km south of Seoul, for after-class childcare before she was supposed to attend a private art class.

An official from the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education said during a media briefing on Tuesday that the girl was found by her grandmother at around 6.00pm local time on Monday after the parents reported her missing from the art class.

The motive of the attack remains unclear, and police have not found a personal connection between the teacher and the victim.

A local fire department official told Reuters that the teacher had sustained stab wounds to her neck and face. The teacher underwent surgery for her injuries, and police plan to resume questioning her once she recovers, according to the Yonhap news agency.

open image in gallery Representative image: Police officers stand guard in Seoul, South Korea ( Getty Images )

During a cabinet meeting, acting president Choi Sang Mok expressed condolences over the child’s death and instructed the education ministry and authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

While South Korea generally has a low murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people – below the global average of six per 100,000 – the country saw several high-profile violent crimes in 2023, including multiple stabbings.

Among the violent incidents last year were a subway station stabbing that left one dead and three wounded, an attack on a high school teacher in Daejeon, and a knife-wielding assailant driving into pedestrians before attacking shoppers in Bundang.

Last year, South Korea’s liberal opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck during a public event in Busan.