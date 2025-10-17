Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea has inaugurated its largest-ever arms fair, showcasing advanced unmanned and artificial intelligence-enhanced weaponry, from howitzers to suicide drones.

The event highlights Seoul's strategic push to strengthen its military and boost global defence sales. Organisers confirmed a record 600 companies from 35 countries are participating in the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025.

The ADEX began with three days of public air shows at an air base, including flights by its new KF-21 fighter jet. Next week, these public displays will be followed by business exhibitions at a sprawling conference centre.

Earlier this month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that the country's defence budget for next year would rise 8.2% to 66.3 trillion won ($47.1 billion) as it faces more tensions around the region and a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Foreign dignitaries were invited to Pyongyang earlier in October to tour North Korea's arms exhibition, which included drones and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, followed by a grand military parade.

Arms have become one of South Korea's fastest-growing exports, as it has inked multibillion-dollar deals selling everything from howitzers and ammunition to missiles and warships around the world.

open image in gallery South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles demonstration team performs during the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 at the Seoul airport in Seongnam, South Korea ( AP )

At this year's ADEX, Hanwha Aerospace said it would unveil next-generation versions of its popular self-propelled K9 howitzer that use automation and AI to reduce or eliminate the need for a crew.

In addition, the company said it would showcase its L-PGW, a missile-launched loitering munition - also known as suicide drone - which can circle an area before using AI to identify and destroy a target.

Unmanned weapons and AI will provide more capabilities and help South Korea maintain its defences, despite a shrinking population that will reduce the number of available soldiers, Hanwha said in a statement.

open image in gallery The South Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team perform during Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea ( REUTERS )

Seok Jong-gun, the minister for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, told parliament on Friday that its focus included developing and modernizing manned and unmanned weapons systems, while expanding its defence export markets in cooperation with the U.S., Canada, Saudi Arabia and others.

“We will pursue entry into the global supply chain by expanding cooperation with the U.S. in defence shipbuilding," he said.

South Korea's shipbuilding cooperation with the U.S. has become a flashpoint with China, which unveiled sanctions on Hanwha Ocean's U.S.-linked affiliates earlier this week.