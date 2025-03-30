Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korea say deadly wildfires started by man performing graveside ritual

Authorities believe the man, who is in his 50s, began the fire in southeastern Uiseong County

Cynthia Kim
Sunday 30 March 2025 09:37 BST
Comments
Korea Forest Service personnel observe a wildfire from the side of a road in Andong early on March 27, 2025
Korea Forest Service personnel observe a wildfire from the side of a road in Andong early on March 27, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

South Korean police said on Sunday they booked a man suspected of starting what grew into the country's largest wildfire, killing at least 26 people and razing thousands of buildings including historic temples.

Authorities believe the man, who is in his 50s, began the fire in southeastern Uiseong County when he performed an ancestral rite by a family grave on March 22, an official from Gyeongbuk Provincial Police said.

"We are in the process of verifying evidence," the official added.

In South Korea's legal system, booking involves registering a suspect but may not coincide immediately with arrest or charges.

Yonhap news agency said the man had denied the allegations.

South Korea Wildfires
South Korea Wildfires

The fire burned about 48,000 hectares (119,000 acres), destroyed an estimated 4,000 structures, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. By Friday the blaze was largely contained although firefighters were still battling small hotspots that had sprung up on Saturday.

The Uiseong fire as well as separate blazes across the country last week left at least 30 people dead and sparked calls for national reforms to better tackle such disasters, which experts say are being exacerbated by climate change.

The forest service said on Sunday another wildfire broke out in a southern area near Suncheonsi, and authorities had deployed 23 firetrucks, four helicopters and 123 firefighters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in