Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sent back to a detention center after a Seoul court issued a warrant for his arrest about four months after his release.

Yoon's brief, ill-fated imposition of martial law on 3 December led to his indictment on charges that he directed a rebellion, which is punishable by life imprisonment or death. Prompted by concerns he might destroy evidence, Yoon’s arrest could mark the start of a prolonged period in custody as investigators pursue additional charges.

Yoon defended his martial law decree as a necessary step to quash “anti-state” liberal opponents, accusing them of abusing their legislative majority to obstruct his agenda. However, the order lasted only a few hours until a quorum of lawmakers broke through a blockade of heavily armed soldiers at the National Assembly and voted to overturn the order.

Yoon’s self-inflicted downfall extended a decades-long run of South Korean presidencies ending badly. But the outspoken conservative, who was removed from office in April, is the first South Korean president to be arrested, released and then arrested again within months.

Yoon became the country’s first sitting president to be detained following a 15 January raid on his official residence in Seoul by hundreds of anti-corruption investigators and police, which came 12 days after presidential security forces blocked an attempt to take him into custody.

open image in gallery Supporters of former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally against a hearing to review a special prosecutor's request for his arrest near the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Seoul Western District Court later granted a formal arrest warrant, citing concerns by investigators that he could destroy evidence. The decision triggered a riot by his supporters.

Anti-corruption investigators then transferred the case to public prosecutors, who indicted him 26 January on rebellion charges in the Seoul Central District Court, describing Yoon's hourslong power grab as an illegal attempt to seize the legislature and election offices and arrest political opponents.

Following a challenge from Yoon’s defense team, the court ordered his release on 7 March, citing unresolved questions about whether anti-corruption investigators had proper authority to detain him.

This allowed Yoon to stand trial for rebellion without being held in custody and take part in his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, which formally removed him from office in April.

There were moments when Yoon appeared to use his freedom to display defiance, such as when he showed up at a theater in May to watch a documentary film justifying his martial law decree, weeks ahead of the snap election to choose his successor.

open image in gallery A protester wears a mask of Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally in support of a hearing to review a special prosecutor's request for his arrest on 9 July 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Another attempt to arrest Yoon became predictable after the country’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, a liberal who won the June 3 vote, quickly approved legislation to launch special investigations into Yoon’s martial law debacle and other criminal allegations involving his wife and administration.

Yoon’s criminal case is being handled by a team of investigators led by special prosecutor Cho Eun Suk, whose team questioned Yoon twice before submitting a request for his arrest warrant over the weekend.

In their arrest warrant request, Cho’s team cited additional charges they are pushing against Yoon, including obstructing official duties, abuse of power and falsifying and destroying documents.

Those charges stem from accusations that he sidestepped legally mandated actions before attempting to enact martial law, such as deliberation by a properly convened Cabinet meeting, and fabricated documents including a martial law proclamation in a belated attempt to satisfy formal requirements.

Yoon also is suspected of ordering presidential security officials to delete server records tied to “secret phones,” which refer to devices equipped with anti-wiretapping software he allegedly used to communicate with military commanders involved in carrying out the martial law order.

He also faces accusations of unlawfully deploying presidential security forces like a private army to block an initial attempt by law enforcement to detain him at his residence in early January.

Yoon’s lawyers have denied all the accusations and accused the special prosecutor of conducting a rushed, unsubstantiated investigation driven by political motives.

No longer afforded the security privileges of a sitting president, Yoon will give up his personal belongings, receive a serial number, change into light-green prison clothes and be confined to a small solitary cell reportedly equipped with a television, toilet, sink, table and mattress.

He may have to get used to it. His new arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody, potentially lasting months or longer. Yoon can initially be held at the detention center for up to 20 days while the special prosecutor aims to indict him on additional charges.

If Yoon is indicted on new charges, he could be held for up to six months until an initial court ruling. If the court convicts him and hands down a prison term, Yoon would serve his sentence even as the case potentially moves to higher courts.

While Yoon’s lawyers could ask the court to review the legality of his arrest or seek his release on bail, it’s unclear whether such efforts would succeed as the court already has deemed him a threat to destroy evidence, experts say.