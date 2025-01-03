Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

South Korea latest: Investigators enter Yoon Suk Yeol’s compound to arrest impeached president

Dozens of officers are in standoff with president’s secuirty forces as they execute arrest warrant

Shweta Sharma
Friday 03 January 2025 03:31 GMT
Comments
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose a court having issued a warrant to detain Yoon, near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose a court having issued a warrant to detain Yoon, near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Investigators arrived at South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s residence today to arrest him but were confronted by presidential security forces as tensions once again escalated over his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December

An arrest team comprising of 120 police officers and 30 officials from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) tried to enter the presidential palace after 7am local time to execute the arrest warrant.

Mr Yoon is South Korea’s first sitting president to face arrest, after the CIO said on Tuesday that a Seoul court had granted the detention warrant sought by prosecutors investigating whether Mr Yoon’s shortlived declaration of martial law amounted to insurrection.

The arrest team was blocked by vehicles at the driveway and after some officers made entry they faced cordons of presidential security personnel, as well as military troops seconded to presidential security, media reported.

Mr Yoon’s lawyer said in a statement on Friday that execution of an invalid arrest warrant against Yoon is unlawful, and they will take legal action, without elaborating.

The warrant – valid until 6 January – came after the president ignored multiple summons for questioning over charges of insurrection and abuse of power, accusations his lawyers have claimed are “unlawful”.

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of deepening political crisis in South Korea as investigators execute arrest warrant against Yoon Suk Yeol

Shweta Sharma3 January 2025 03:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in