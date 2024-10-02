✕ Close Philippine Coast Guard tows stranded speedboat amid Typhoon Krathon

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

At least two people have died in the Philippines after devastation caused by Typhoon Krathon as the storm now inches closer to Taiwan ahead of landfall.

The island has been bracing for impacts with hundreds of flights cancelled and offices, schools and financial markets closed.

Krathon, now slightly weakened but still a powerful Category 3-equivalent storm, with sustained wind speeds of 185kmph and gusts of up to 240kmph, is expected to strike the southwestern port city of Kaohsiung.

With its northwards march slowed to just 2kmph, Krathon has been lingering, but its bands are already causing rainfall and wind gusts in southern Taiwan.

Rainfall in southern regions, particularly Kaohsiung and Tainan, is forecast to be extreme, with some areas bracing for up to 800mm of rain.

“It [Krathon] is set to bring catastrophic damage,” Taiwan president Lai Ching-te said.

Typhoons rarely strike Taiwan’s densely populated west coast, usually hitting the mountainous, eastern side of the island facing the Pacific.