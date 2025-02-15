Taiwan cracks down on firms helping residents apply for Chinese identity cards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taipei is cracking down on Taiwanese people illegally procuring Chinese identity cards, apparently in a bid to contain Beijing’s expanding influence.

The Mainland Affairs Council said it is taking action against residents who hold valid identity documents for both the self-governed island and the mainland.

Interior minister Liu Shyh Fang said investigators have identified several companies that allegedly help people apply for Chinese ID cards.

This comes shortly after two Taiwanese influencers shared a video showing how Beijing is luring the island’s residents to apply for Chinese identity cards in a tactic move to swing public opinion in its favour.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and doesn’t rule out the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwanese leaders, however, reject Chinese sovereignty.

At least 4,000 Taiwanese residents are reported to have applied for Chinese identity cards in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian province. About half of them did so without giving up their Taiwanese identification documents or travel permits required to visit the mainland.

One of the influencers behind the YouTube video, Pa Chiung, has alleged that three to five travel and public relations companies in Taiwan and two firms in China are assisting Taiwanese residents in securing People’s Republic of China identity cards during trips to the mainland.

Ms Fang confirmed this. “Three to five public relations firms in southern and northern Taiwan have allegedly helped Taiwanese apply for Chinese ID cards and are under investigation for potential legal violations,” the minister said earlier this month.

Ms Fang, whose ministry oversees Taiwan’s immigration and investigation agencies, said at least 30 individuals are being questioned in connection with the procurement of Chinese identity papers.

The interior ministry is also investigating whether the Taiwanese companies under investigation were driven by “purely commercial” motives or were part of a larger operation to promote China’s annexation of Taiwan.