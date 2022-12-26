Taiwan says Christmas eve Chinese incursion on air defence zone is largest one yet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan has accused China of carrying out the largest incursion into its territory to date.

In a statement released on Monday, the Taiwanese government said 71 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours.

Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a report.

Several Chinese planes briefly crossed the line in the sensitive region before returning to China, according to a map provided by Taiwan’s defence ministry.

Seven Chinese navy ships were also detected near Taiwan, the ministry said.

China’s military also sent early warning, electronic warfare and antisubmarine aircraft into Taiwan’s southern air defence identification zone, according to the report.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said it was the largest Chinese air force incursion to date.

China said it conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it alleged was provocation from the democratically governed island and the UA.

“This is a firm response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation,” said Shi Yi, spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Eastern Theatre Command.

The incursion comes amid Beijing’s continued military activities close to the island nation that China claims as its own territory, which has sparked concerns. Tensions in the region have been at the highest in decades since US speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August which was viewed as a provocation by China.

Taiwan, which strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims, said the drills showed Beijing was destroying regional peace and trying to intimidate Taiwan’s people. However, the Taiwanese government has expressed no sense of alarm over the reported incursion.

The office of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she will call a high-level national security meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss reinforcing the island’s civil defence system, followed by a press conference on new civil defence measures.

The statement gave no details, but the defence ministry has said it was considering extending compulsory military service beyond four months, as the war in Ukraine and rising tensions with Beijing renewed discussion about how to respond to Chinese military pressure.

“The more preparations we make, the less likely there will be rash attempts of aggression,” Ms Tsai told a military ceremony on Monday.

“The more united we are, the stronger and safer Taiwan would become.”

Additional reporting by agencies