Taiwanese actor arrested for ‘evading conscription’ begins military service

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang began his conscription service on Thursday, a month after he was arrested for allegedly evading mandatory military duty.

The 33-year-old star began his one-year military service, the Ministry of Interior said, as he joined general alternative service for training at the Chenggong Ling camp in Taichung.

He would first undergo 26 days of training before being assigned a designated service unit, Taipei Times reported.

During his training, Mr Wang would participate in disaster response exercises, entry-level emergency medical technician training, simulated and live-fire shooting drills, team-building activities such as rock climbing, and physical fitness tests, as well as a 3km run and push-ups, the report said.

The actor, who shot to fame for his role in romantic comedy-drama Our Times and Suddenly Seventeen, was arrested on 18 February for allegedly evading military service and forging military documents.

However, he was released on bail for NT$150,000 ($4,583) after questioning.

Taiwan's Central News Agency said that police seized "relevant evidence" from his home.

Taiwan has a long-standing system of mandatory military conscription and all men have to undergo compulsory military training for a year.

The law governed under the Act of Military Service System has undergone several reforms in recent years due to geopolitical concerns, declining birth rates, and public sentiment. The duration was raised from four months to one year in 2022 over growing threats from mainland China.

Instead of active-duty military service, some men can opt for alternative service in government agencies, public service roles, or specific industries.

Taiwan considers itself an independent nation and governs itself, but China views it as a breakaway province that will eventually come under Beijing's control.