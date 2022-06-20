Taiwan earthquake: 6.0 magnitude tremor strikes east coast of island
Quake struck at a depth of only around 4 miles
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Taiwan on Monday morning.
Authorities said that the quake struck at 9.05am at a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles).
Taiwan’s central weather bureau said that it hit Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Tremors from the quake were felt across most of the island including in the capital Taipei.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that tremors were also felt across the Taiwan Strait in Fujian province on mainland China.
Home to 24 million people, Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
In March a 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded, though there was no significant damage or injuries reported.
At least 17 people were killed when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast near Hualien in 2018.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies