Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taiwan loses another ally as Nauru breaks ties after China critic wins election

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 15 January 2024 06:19
Comments
<p>Lai Ching-te won the Taiwan presidential election </p>

Lai Ching-te won the Taiwan presidential election

(EPA)

The Pacific island nation of Nauru on Monday announced it would cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formally recognise mainland China as an ally instead.

It comes just a day after China critic Lai Ching-te was elected Taiwan’s new president over the weekend in a vote that has been heavily pressurised by Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory.

“The Republic of Nauru will no longer recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China’s territory, and will sever ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan,” Nauru’s government said in a statement.

Nauru is the second nation to sever ties with the self-governed island in less than a year after Honduras also switched loyalties to China last spring.

Taiwan now maintains official diplomatic relations with just 12 sovereign states and territories, including the Vatican. China has long waged a global campaign to pressure countries into avoiding official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, saying it will refuse to have any ties itself with countries that do so.

Nonetheless, Taipei retains retains robust unofficial ties with many major countries, including the US, particularly when it comes to boosting trade. Taiwan is the world’s largest producer of semiconductors crucial for many electronic devices and appliances.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in