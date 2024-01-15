Taiwan loses another ally as Nauru breaks ties after China critic wins election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Pacific island nation of Nauru on Monday announced it would cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formally recognise mainland China as an ally instead.

It comes just a day after China critic Lai Ching-te was elected Taiwan’s new president over the weekend in a vote that has been heavily pressurised by Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory.

“The Republic of Nauru will no longer recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China’s territory, and will sever ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan,” Nauru’s government said in a statement.

Nauru is the second nation to sever ties with the self-governed island in less than a year after Honduras also switched loyalties to China last spring.

Taiwan now maintains official diplomatic relations with just 12 sovereign states and territories, including the Vatican. China has long waged a global campaign to pressure countries into avoiding official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, saying it will refuse to have any ties itself with countries that do so.

Nonetheless, Taipei retains retains robust unofficial ties with many major countries, including the US, particularly when it comes to boosting trade. Taiwan is the world’s largest producer of semiconductors crucial for many electronic devices and appliances.

More follows