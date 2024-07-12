Taiwan detains former vice premier from ruling party in corruption probe

Support truly

A Taiwanese court has ordered the detention of a former vice premier who is under investigation in the island’s highest-profile corruption case in over a decade.

Cheng Wen-tsan, who served in the previous administration of president Tsai Ing-wen, is being held because of the risk of collusion with the other accused, a court in Taoyuan city said on Thursday.

He is also considered a flight risk due to the felony charges against him.

A senior member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Mr Cheng was in office from early 2023 to May this year and was seen as a potential presidential contender.

He stands accused of “taking bribes using his position in the government” and was summoned for questioning by prosecutors on Friday.

He subsequently resigned as the head of the Straits Exchange Foundation under the Mainland Affairs Council which deals civil issues between Taiwan and mainland China

Mr Cheng, who is known for his moderate stance on Taiwan’s relations with mainland China and advocacy for normal exchanges, served as the mayor of Taoyuan between 2014 and 2022.

Mr Cheng denied any wrongdoing in a statement issued through his lawyer and released by the foundation.

"I have not committed any illegal acts and I will cooperate with the judicial investigation. I hope to clarify the truth and prove my innocence as soon as possible," he said.

The investigation against Mr Cheng has caused embarrassment to the ruling party, which pledged to combat corruption when Lai Ching-te became its leader in 2023 and won the presidency in the January election.

The presidential office said it respects the judiciary and hopes investigators will clarify the matter as soon as possible.

The investigation against Mr Chang is the highest-profile graft case since former president Chen Shui-bian was convicted on corruption charges and handed a prison sentence of 20 years.

Mr Chen, who was president from 2000 to 2008, was released from jail on medical grounds in 2015.