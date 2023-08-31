For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US has approved for the first time a direct transfer of military aid to Taiwan under a foreign support programme meant for sovereign states.

The US State Department on Tuesday informed Congress of the latest package of $80m in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) in support of Taiwan, in a move that will surely infuriate China.

The amount is small compared with recent sales to the self-governed island, but it marks Washington's first assistance to Taipei under the programme.

While Taiwan only maintains official diplomatic ties with just 13 sovereign nations, it retains robust ties with most major countries, including the US.

"FMF will be used to strengthen Taiwan's self-defence capabilities through joint and combined defense capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability," the notification sent to Congress read.

However, the State Department insisted that aid under FMF did not imply any recognition of the sovereignty of Taiwan.

“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and our longstanding One China policy, which has not changed, the United States makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability,” AFP quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying.

“The United States has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”

The FMF is the largest military assistance account managed by the State Department, which provides grant assistance to foreign governments for the purchase of US defence equipment and military training.

Washington – Taiwan's most important arms supplier – has used other avenues in the past for arms sales to the island that don’t imply statehood.

Beijing claims Taipei is obliged to reunite with the mainland if necessary, by force. It frowns on Taiwan's diplomatic and bilateral ties with foreign nations.

The island has been self-ruled since it split from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.

Taiwanese defence ministry expressed gratitude, saying the aid will “aid will help in regional peace and stability”.

Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was glad the administration was “finally” providing FMF to Taiwan.

“These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP (Chinese Communist Party),” Mr McCaul said in a statement.

The US last week approved a possible $500m sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.

In July, the Joe Biden administration announced a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to $345m.