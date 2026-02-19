Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dramatic encounter between the family members of a 102-year-old tycoon and his wife outside a hospital in Taiwan has sparked legal scrutiny over a family guardianship battle.

The dispute was triggered after the centenarian tycoon, surnamed Wang, reportedly married his much younger long-time caregiver, surnamed Lai, 69, earlier this year.

Footage filmed on 3 February and broadcast by Formosa TV shows the wheelchair-bound Wang being hurried out of the Mackay Memorial Hospital in the city’s Zhongshan district, where he had come to attend a doctor’s appointment with his new wife.

A small crowd of relatives – including his adult children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren – were already waiting for him outside when the two arrived. The family members were then seen seizing control of Mr Wang’s wheelchair and lifting him into a waiting vehicle.

A scuffle broke out outside the hospital as Ms Lai attempted to intervene before being left behind.

open image in gallery Wang married his caregiver earlier in January this year ( Formosa News )

The caregiver, who had worked for Mr Wang for 17 years, sustained injuries during the confrontation and was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, FTV News reported.

She later called the police, alleging that her husband had been taken against his will. The family, however, described the episode as a “rescue”, claiming their father was being held “hostage”.

Mr Wang’s ten children – three sons and seven daughters, several of whom were present at the hospital – accused Ms Lai of exploiting their father’s declining mental state to transfer valuable property to herself and her two children, according to Taipei Times.

They claim he had shown signs of confusion and uncharacteristic behaviour in recent months.

open image in gallery Family allege Wang was being held ‘hostage’ by caregiver ( Formosa News )

Following the hospital incident, Ms Lai filed complaints alleging unlawful detention, assault and defamation, and is seeking a protection order.

In response, Mr Wang’s children have launched civil proceedings to annul the marriage, recover transferred assets and obtain legal guardianship, arguing that any consent given by their father was invalid due to cognitive impairment.

Police later visited the residence of one of Mr Wang’s sons and said the elderly man did not appear to be held against his will. Because both his spouse and his children have legal standing, authorities have so far stopped short of intervening further.

Mr Wang’s fourth son told reporters he was relieved that his father was “back home” in time for Lunar New Year.

Chan Shih-Hsien, an officer at Taipei’s Zhongshan Second Police Station, said officers had previously visited Mr Wang’s residence and found that the dispute centred on guardianship rights between the two sides.