Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Typhoon Krathon – live: Taiwan tells millions to seek shelter as slow-moving storm makes landfall

Hundreds of international flights disrupted for third day

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 03 October 2024 10:56 BST
Comments
Close
Philippine Coast Guard tows stranded speedboat amid Typhoon Krathon

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Residents in Taiwan were told to seek shelter as Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Taiwan, with the island fully shut for the second day.

Krathon, a slow moving storm which has been lashing Taiwan since Monday, slammed into the major port city Kaohsiung as a much weaker Category 1 typhoon around midday.

Early this morning residents in the city of some 2.7 million people received texted warnings telling them to seek shelter from gusts of more than 160 kmph (100 mph).

At least two people have died in Taiwan from extreme weather caused by Krathon, both elderly men.

Earlier, two people were killed in the Philippines when the storm lashed the northern islands of the archipelago.

All domestic flights were cancelled for a second day, as well as 236 international ones. The north-south high speed rail line suspended services and Taiwan’s financial markets also closed for a second day.

The typhoon is forecast to slowly work its way up Taiwan’s flat western plain and weaken further into a tropical depression by late Friday before reaching the capital Taipei.

Recommended

Photos: Typhoon Krathon's severe winds and rain

A person crosses the street through strong winds and heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan
A person crosses the street through strong winds and heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan (EPA)
A person crosses the street through strong winds and heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan
A person crosses the street through strong winds and heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan (EPA)
Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 10:30

Tens of thousands left without power in Taiwan

Around 51,000 households in Taiwan are without electricity following the landfall of Typhoon Krathon, according to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

At its peak the storm caused outages for over 176,000 households, but power has been restored to approximately 70 per cent of the affected areas.

The worst-hit regions include Kaohsiung with 23,556 households still waiting for power restoration and Pingtung County where 23,210 households remain in the dark.

Other affected regions include Taipei, Yunlin, Taitung, and Chiayi, where teams are working to restore electricity amid ongoing heavy rains and challenging conditions.

Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 10:00

Up to 5.5ft of rain batters Taiwan's mountain regions with more to come

Mountainous areas in the island's south have seen up to 169cm (5.5 feet) of rain over the past five days. Thousands were evacuated from areas vulnerable to mudslides and landslides.

China's weather agency said some eastern and southern parts of Taiwan are still set to see more extremely heavy rain, with up to 40cm (1.3 feet) falling over the next 24 hours.

Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 09:30

Hospital fire kills 9 in Taiwan amid extreme weather from Typhoon Krathon

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least nine people today as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

The fire occurred in Pingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon with torrential rains and heavy winds and has brought parts of the island to a standstill.

Those who died inhaled smoke from the fire, the source of which was still under investigation.

Soldiers from a nearby base were mobilised to help medical workers and firefighters in the evacuation of patients and putting out the flames.

Reports said 176 patients were rushed to the front entrance and transferred to ambulances in the pouring rain. They were moved to shelters nearby.

Associated Press

Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 09:00

Satellite image shows Typhoon Krathon over Taiwan

A satellite image captured by the Himawari-8 weather satellite today shows Typhoon Krathon as it makes landfall in southern Taiwan.

The storm hit near Kaohsiung earlier in the day as a weakened system, but it continues to bring torrential rain and powerful winds across the region.

The image illustrates the storm's spiral structure as it moves northward, with bands of clouds spreading across the island and surrounding regions, causing significant weather disturbances.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued multiple advisories for heavy rain, especially in southern and eastern parts of the island.

Even though the typhoon has weakened, it remains a serious concern due to the heavy rainfall and risk of flooding and landslides across Taiwan.

Satellite image shows Typhoon Krathon hitting southern Taiwan, bringing torrential rain and powerful winds, as its cloud bands stretch across the region
Satellite image shows Typhoon Krathon hitting southern Taiwan, bringing torrential rain and powerful winds, as its cloud bands stretch across the region (CWA/Himawari-8)
Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 08:30

Video: Heavy rain in Kaohsiung where Typhoon Krathon made landfall

Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 08:00

Multiple heavy rain advisories to last until Friday

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a series of Heavy Rain Advisories across Taiwan, with torrential rainfall expected to continue.

The advisories are in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Rainfall is affecting key areas like Keelung, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Taipei, Pingtung, and Hualien.

Typhoon Krathon made landfall near Kaohsiung earlier today, after lingering along the coast for two days and lashing the island throughout. Although weakened, the storm continues to bring significant rainfall across Taiwan.

Map shows the intensity of rainfall across Taiwan, with areas in purple to experience extremely torrential rain, red for torrential rain, orange extremely heavy rain, and yellow heavy rain
Map shows the intensity of rainfall across Taiwan, with areas in purple to experience extremely torrential rain, red for torrential rain, orange extremely heavy rain, and yellow heavy rain (Taiwan Central Weather Agency (CWA))
Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 07:40

Krathon becomes first typhoon in almost three decades to make landfall in southwestern Taiwan

Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 07:20

Photos: Trees blown down, houses damaged as Typhoon Krathon makes landfall

A security guard inspects a guard house after Typhoon Krathon makes landfall
A security guard inspects a guard house after Typhoon Krathon makes landfall (Anadolu via Getty Images)
Motorbikes and potted flowers are blown down by powerful winds, as Typhoon Krathon
Motorbikes and potted flowers are blown down by powerful winds, as Typhoon Krathon (Anadolu via Getty Images)
A car is parked next to a fallen tree as Typhoon Krathon nears Kaohsiung
A car is parked next to a fallen tree as Typhoon Krathon nears Kaohsiung (AFP via Getty Images)
Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 07:00

Why Typhoon Krathon's landfall was 'weird'

Typhoon Krathon's landfall has been labelled "weird" by Taiwanese media as the storm brought the island to a halt.

Typhoons often hit Taiwan's east coast facing the Pacific, but Krathon is unusual in that it directly hit the populated west coast.

The storm also hovered along the coast for an unusually long period, lashing the island with rainfall and wind gusts since Monday.

Despite intensifying dramatically on its approach to Taiwan, the storm eventually made landfall at midday today as a weaker typhoon with windspeeds equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.

Stuti Mishra3 October 2024 06:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in