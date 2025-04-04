South Korea court upholds president Yoon’s impeachment and removes him from office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s constitutional court upheld president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday and removed him from office.

The country will now hold snap elections to replace Mr Yoon in just 60 days from now.

The court found that Mr Yoon’s decision to impose martial law in December last year, which plunged the country into uncertainty and political turmoil, was not justified.

Justice Moon Hyung-bae, acting president of the constitutional court, said the country was not facing a “national emergency” at the time. “It was a situation that could have been solved through means other than military deployment,” he added.

Mr Yoon’s attorney, Yoon Gap-geun, called the court’s decision “unfair”. He said: “The whole process of this trial itself was not lawful and unfair. And the result is something that we completely don’t understand from the perspective of law.”

He added: “I feel regrettable that this completely is a political decision.”

open image in gallery Supporters of impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol attend a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, 3 April 2025. The letters read ‘Dismiss impeachment’ ( Associated Press )

On Friday, at an anti-Yoon rally near the old royal palace in Seoul, people erupted into jubilant tears and celebrated the court’s ruling. Yoon supporters, meanwhile, are expected to intensity their rallies in the wake of the ruling.

Mr Yoon’s ruling party, the People Power Party, said it accepted the court’s decision and apologised to the Korean people.

open image in gallery Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, 3 April 2025 ( Associated Press )

The opposition Democratic Party called the verdict a victory for the people, Yonhap news agency reported.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said the court’s unanimous ruling “has removed a major source of uncertainty”.

“Korean government institutions have withstood a volatile mix of legislative obstruction and executive overreach that posed the greatest challenge to democracy in a generation. Now begins a compressed presidential election campaign that will stretch, if not tear, the social fabric of the country.”

South Korea’s acting president has issued an emergency order to maintain law and order in the country. Han Duck-soo will serve as the interim leader of the country until elections are held two months from now.