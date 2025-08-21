India test-fires nuclear-capable missile that can strike deep inside China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India says it has successfully test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead deep inside Chinese territory.

India’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that the “Agni-5” missile was test-fired from a range in Chandipur in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

“The launch validated all operational and technical parameters,” the ministry said in a statement.

With a strike range of over 5,000 km, the missile is believed to be capable of targeting nearly all of China. The Agni-5 is one of several indigenously developed short- and medium-range Indian ballistic missiles.

The test comes as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in years, following a thaw in relations between the two nuclear-powered neighbours.

Relations between India and China, two of the most powerful nations in Asia, plummeted in 2020 following a deadly border clash. But ties between the two improved this year amid rising tariff pressure from US president Donald Trump.

India and China have agreed to resume direct commercial flights and issue tourist visas, while Beijing has reopened two pilgrimage sites in western Tibet to Indians.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi made a rare visit to India this week and met Mr Modi. “Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” the Indian prime minister said in a statement after meeting the top Chinese diplomat on Tuesday.

India is also able to strike anywhere in neighbouring nuclear-powered Pakistan, its arch-rival with which it has fought multiple wars since both nations gained independence from Britain in 1947.

New Delhi and Islamabad stepped back from the brink of an all-out war in May following their worst military escalation in decades, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians in cross-border shelling, as well as drone attacks by both sides.

The Agni-5 missile took its maiden flight test in April 2012 and has since been tested multiple times, every time with added technological advancements. The previous trial of Agni-5 was conducted in March last year, when the missile was test-fired with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, allowing it to strike multiple targets with a single launch.

The US, the UK, France, China and Russia are among the countries that already use MIRV missiles, while Pakistan tested the technology in 2017, according to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, a Washington-based advocacy group.

The Indian MIRV missile was developed by the country’s military research arm, the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

First developed by the US in the 1970s, MIRV technology offers strategic advantages by overwhelming enemy defences with multiple warheads.