Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India

A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived.

The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth.

The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month pregnant Kamini – identified only by her first name – a resident of Agra city, was travelling to her parents’ house with her husband on a two-wheeler.

According to the eyewitness accounts quoted by Indian media outlets, the husband, Ramu, lost control of the bike while attempting to move away from a car coming from the other direction.

The 26-year-old fell on the road, when a speeding truck which was coming from behind her, mowed her down. The truck driver reportedly fled after hitting Kamini.

The woman went into labour in a badly injured state and was forced to deliver the baby on the road.

She could not survive the injuries and died within minutes while the baby girl came out of her womb unscathed.

The incident has left local police and the administration in shock. Officials on Thursday said the baby has gone through medical examinations and remains out of danger.

A group of physicians from the Firozabad district hospital ran tests on the infant and said she was absolutely fine and required only basic care meant for newborns.

“The newborn is safe and getting required treatment. The father of the child who was driving the bike is also safe,” a police officer was quoted by The Times of India newspaper as saying.

He further said a complaint will be registered by the husband and the driver of the truck will be traced soon. For this, the officer said footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being examined.

India accounts for the greatest number of deaths from road accidents in the world, according to a World Bank report. Over 150,000 people die in India due to road accidents every year, it said.