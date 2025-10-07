Air India plane used for return flight despite bird strike damaging engine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Air India plane that suffered a bird strike on the way to Sri Lanka returned to India with passengers before being declared unfit to fly.

Flight AI273, with 158 passengers and six crew members, was flying from Chennai in southern India to Colombo during the early hours of Tuesday when it suffered a bird hit.

A routine check by ground engineers at Colombo’s Bandaranaike international airport revealed a bird carcass lodged in one of the engines.

An initial investigation found the Airbus 320 had been struck by the bird during the landing phase but it was still cleared by Sri Lankan engineers for a return journey to Chennai.

The aircraft departed Colombo at around 3.20am local time with 147 passengers and six crew members. Upon arrival, a team of Air India and Chennai airport maintenance engineers reportedly discovered that the fan blade in one of the engines had suffered damage from the bird hit.

“On 7 October, the flight crew of AI273 operating from Chennai to Colombo, reported a suspected bird strike. After landing at Colombo, the engineers who inspected the aircraft found no damage, and the aircraft was cleared for operation," Air India said.

“The same aircraft operated flight AI274 from Colombo to Chennai as per schedule. Upon routine post-flight checks at Chennai, the engineers observed an impact on an engine blade.”

The Airbus 320 was declared unfit to fly and grounded for further inspections and to ascertain the cause of the damage.

It was towed to a remote parking bay for maintenance and repairs, according to local reports.

The Director General of Civil Aviation later ordered a comprehensive and detailed investigation of the safety breach.