A Delhi-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight has been forced to turn back on Monday after the aircraft’s pilot said the jet was facing technical issues mid-air.
The Air India flight, AI 315, was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi and had departed from the Asian city at 11.59am local time for its scheduled destination in New Delhi.
Officials said the aircraft landed safely back in Hong Kong around 3.20pm local time. The nature of the technical concern is not immediately clear.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments