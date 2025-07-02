Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawmakers in India will convene to review the safety of the country's aviation sector, days after an Air India flight bound for London crashed in the deadliest air disaster in decades.

A parliamentary panel will conduct the high-level review on 9 July, with participation from industry and government officials, air traffic controllers, and top executives from carriers including Air India and IndiGo.

The meeting follows the 12 June crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London, which killed 275 people, including 241 on board. The aircraft crashed into a building just a minute after take-off.

The crash – described as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade – has sparked alarm over passenger safety in India, particularly as it was the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 anywhere in the world.

An internal memo on the meeting did not explicitly mention the crash, but one lawmaker told Reuters it would be discussed.

“If we do not raise questions on it, the airlines will not become vigilant about these issues,” said RK Chaudhary, a member of the panel.

open image in gallery Aftermath of the Air India crash during takeoff, in Ahmedabad ( Reuters )

Both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder – the aircraft’s black boxes – have been recovered. Their data has been analysed by a team led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, in collaboration with the US National Transportation Safety Board.

Since the incident, over 80 Air India flights have been cancelled, some due to technical issues compounded by passengers panicking over faulty air conditioning and entertainment systems – seen by some as potential warning signs of further failures.

Air India has suspended 15 per cent of its international wide-body schedule between 21 June and 15 July. Services from Amritsar and Goa to London Gatwick have been halted, and frequencies reduced on routes to and from London Heathrow and Birmingham.

As a confidence-building measure, Air India has also launched inspections of its Boeing aircraft.

Air India’s chief executive, Campbell Wilson, told passengers: “Arising from this tragedy, and as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), we have been conducting thorough safety inspections on our 33 Boeing 787 aircraft.

open image in gallery People hold candles as they take part in a special prayer ceremony for the victims of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane, which crashed during take-off from an airport, in Ahmedabad, India, 17 June ( Reuters )

“So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently undergoing planned maintenance and will have these additional checks completed before being released into service.”