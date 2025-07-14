Air India crash latest: Boeing defends fuel switch safety amid concerns by victims’ families over ‘vague’ report
London Gatwick-bound flight came down in Ahmedabad last month killing a total of 260 people
Boeing has defended the safety of its fuel switch design following concerns raised in the preliminary report into last month’s Air India Boeing 787-8 crash, which killed 260 people shortly after takeoff.
The aircraft manufacturer, in coordination with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has told the airlines that no immediate action is required regarding the fuel control switch locks used across multiple Boeing models, including the 787.
The preliminary report published by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that fuel control switches were moved to “cut-off” position as the aircraft rose from take-off.
The report raised more questions than it answered, with the pilots’ association rejecting claims of pilot error, and grieving families of the victims saying they are “not satisfied” with the findings.
Of the 242 people onboard flight AI171 to London Gatwick on 12 June, 241 were killed, including 53 British nationals. The flight crashed into a hostel complex at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College in Ahmedabad, also killing several students and residents on the ground. Only one passenger – a British-Indian man seated in 11A – survived.
Lawyer of crash victims' families says findings 'deeply concerning'
Demetrius Danas, an aviation lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is advising some of the victims’ families, described the findings of the report as “deeply concerning".
“We’re continuing to speak with and advise families who’ve been affected by the Air India crash,” he said. “Understandably, all they want is to be provided with answers.”
Some 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals were killed in the 12 June crash, making it one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British fatalities.
A total of 260 people were killed after the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport in western India.
Families of crash victims say they are 'not satisfied' with report
Families of the victims of the Air India crash have said they are “not satisfied” with the report released by the investigating authorities that found the plane's fuel switches were cut off.
The preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, published on Friday, said both of the plane's fuel switches moved to the "cut-off" position "immediately" after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine."
In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report reads.
In a statement, relatives of Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa, who died in the crash, described the report as "the first stepping stone" and said the family are still "working our way through the weight of our loss.
"They added: "Moving forwards, we require honesty, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to uncovering the full truth."We seek justice and answers, both of which are essential for us to find any sense of closure."We accept God's fate, but knowing what happened will help ease our hearts and allow us to begin the long journey of healing.
"Above all, we hope that by pursuing the truth, no other family will ever have to endure the shock, uncertainty, and profound sorrow that we have lived through this past month."
The cousin of sisters Dhir and Heer Baxi, who were flying home to London after surprising their grandmother for her birthday and died in the crash, said he was "not satisfied" by the report.
Speaking to the PA news agency, Ishan Baxi, who lives in Ahmedabad, said: "We're still hoping for a more transparent and honest investigation that doesn't shy away from addressing possible mechanical flaws or lapses in protocol to avoid future potential accidents."
He added: "I just hope the final report brings full clarity on what exactly failed and who's accountable."It shouldn't hide behind vague terms."More than anything, it should push for real changes so this never happens again."
What are fuel switches and why do they matter in the Air India crash?
The first clues from the investigation into the London Gatwick-bound Air India plane that crashed in India’s Ahmedabad last month, killing 260 people, reveal that the aircraft’s engine fuel cutoff switches shut off the fuel supply to the engines almost simultaneously, causing confusion among the pilots.
New clues into the plane crash reveal that the fuel switches flipped almost simultaneously from “run” to “cutoff” just after takeoff. The preliminary report does not explain how the switches could have moved to the “cutoff” position during the flight.
The fuel control switches, prominently located on the critical cockpit control panel, regulate the flow of fuel into each of the plane’s two engines.
Pilots flying the aircraft use fuel cutoff switches to start or shut down engines on the ground. In the event of an engine failure during a flight, the pilots can manually shut down or restart engines using these switches.
They are centrally located on the pedestal between the two pilot seats, positioned just behind the throttle levers.
India’s pilots' body reject pilot error claim and demand observer role
India’s leading pilots' body, ALPA India, has strongly rejected any presumption of pilot error in last month’s fatal Air India crash that claimed 260 lives.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the association called for a “fair, fact-based inquiry” and urged that it be included in the investigation as an observer.
“The pilots’ body must now be made part of the probe, at least as observers,” ALPA India President Sam Thomas told Reuters on Sunday.
The call comes amid scrutiny of the preliminary investigation report, which highlighted the sudden cutoff of fuel to both engines shortly after takeoff.
The report cited cockpit voice recordings in which one pilot asked the other why he had shut off the fuel, only to be told he had not.
The fuel switches had flipped from “run” to “cutoff” almost simultaneously, though the report did not explain how this could have occurred mid-flight.
FAA, Boeing say fuel switch locks on 787s are safe
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have privately notified airlines and regulators that fuel switch locks on Boeing aircraft are safe, despite concerns raised in a preliminary report into last month’s Air India crash that killed 260 people.
In a Continued Airworthiness Notification issued on 11 July, the FAA said it did not consider the issue an unsafe condition warranting further directives. Boeing echoed the FAA’s stance in a recent message to operators, stating no further action was needed.
The notification said "although the fuel control switch design, including the locking feature, is similar on various Boeing airplane models, the FAA does not consider this issue to be an unsafe condition that would warrant an Airworthiness Directive on any Boeing airplane models, including the Model 787."
India’s investigation had cited a 2018 FAA advisory about fuel switch locking mechanisms.
However, both the FAA and Boeing maintain there is no fault in the design.
Indian pilots’ union ALPA India has urged authorities to include it as an observer in the ongoing probe.
Air India fully cooperating with authorities investigating the crash
AirIndia, in a statement, said it is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.
"AirIndia is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," it said.
The plane's black boxes — combined cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders — were recovered in the days following the crash and later downloaded in India.
Indian authorities had also ordered deeper checks of AirIndia's entire Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet to prevent future incidents. AirIndia has 33 Dreamliners in its fleet.
Cutoff of fuel switches 'absolutely bizarre'
Aviation expert and former airline pilot Terry Tozer said the engine cut-off switches being switched to off only seconds after takeoff was "absolutely bizarre."
The movement of the fuel control switches allows and cuts fuel flow to the plane's engines.
"Unfortunately, the altitude was so low that the engines were only beginning to recover and they didn't have enough time," Tozer told Sky News.
No safety concerns with fuel switch locks, says US Federal Aviation Administration
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have privately issued notifications that the fuel switch locks on Boeing planes are safe, a document seen by Reuters showed and four sources with knowledge of the matter said.
A preliminary report into the Air India crash said that the fuel switch to the engines had been cut-off after take-off.
The FAA's message to Civil Aviation Authorities said: "Although the fuel control switch design, including the locking feature, is similar on various Boeing airplane models, the FAA does not consider this issue to be an unsafe condition that would warrant an Airworthiness Directive on any Boeing airplane models, including the Model 787."
Boeing also referred to the FAA notification in a Multi-Operator-Message sent to the airlines in the past few days, which said it is not recommending any action, two of the sources with direct knowledge said.
UK government pledges to review report into tragedy
The UK government has said it will review India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s report into the tragedy.
On board the Air India flight bound for London Gatwick were 53 British nationals.
A Department for Transport spokesperson told the BBC: "This was a tragic accident, and our thoughts remain with the victims and their families.”
They continued: “The UK welcomes the publication of the Indian Authorities’ preliminary report, and will review this in detail and consider if any action is required.”
