Journalists in India’s northern state of Punjab have had their Twitter accounts suspended as part of an extensive shutdown of all internet services in the state of 27 million people, as authorities continue a manhunt for controversial preacher and separatist leader Amritpal Singh.

Mr Singh is the leader of the radical organisation “Waris Punjab De” (Heirs of Punjab) which backs the decades-old movement for a separate state for Sikhs called Khalistan. A self-styled preacher, he claims to follow in the teachings and dress style of Indian militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led a major separatist movement in India in the 1980s.

Police in Punjab planned to arrest him on Saturday in Jalandhar but he managed to evade the authorities with the help of his supporters, prompting police to launch a statewide crackdown including a complete shutdown of internet access for the entire state.

The internet clampdown was first imposed in parts of the state on Saturday and extended to its entire region on Sunday. On Monday, authorities in Punjab extended the internet shutdown for another 24 hours.

The Punjab government said the internet was being cut “to curb [the] spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other internet-based messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS and other dongle services which could provoke further mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators” who might threaten public safety.

Several Punjab-based journalists including Gagandeep Singh, affiliated with local news outlet ProPunjabTV, and Kamaldeep Singh Brar of the national daily The Indian Express had access to their Twitter accounts withheld due to a “legal demand”.

One of the journalists whose account was suspended told The Independent that they only ever used their Twitter account to share news.

“I don’t know why my account has been suspended. I only shared facts and information relating to my stories on my Twitter account,” the journalist said, requesting anonymity.

Journalists and commentators have criticised what they described as the excessive action taken by the authorities.

“Shockingly, the Twitter handles of Punjab-based journalists, who are continuously reporting on #AmritpalSingh incident has been withheld in India. While there is no unrest in #Punjab on the ground, why authorities want to make it look like turmoil,” wrote Parteek Singh Mahal, a reporter with the Hindustan Times.

Independent journalist Sandeep Singh wrote: “Journalist @gagan4344‘s Twitter account has been withheld in India. Gagan was source of credible information from Punjab on Twitter. He is working with Pro Punjab TV channel and earlier worked with Zee News, News X and India News Punjab.”

Senior journalist Hartosh Singh Bal wrote: “Twitter accounts of some journalists in Punjab being withheld. The process of making a mountain out of a molehill continues.”

Journalist Aditya Menon said in a tweet: “Shameful that journalist @Gagan4344’s Twitter account has been withheld in India. He had been providing balanced and timely information on developments in Punjab.”

Addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is in government in Punjab said that the move to curb internet services was to prevent the spread of “fake news”.

"When a government deals with such sensitive issues, they need to ensure that people don't circulate fake news about it. It is done to maintain peace in the state. All governments do it. If you cannot use internet, calling services are available," AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Earlier on Sunday the Twitter account of Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann was also withheld.

Meanwhile, Punjab police said that the search for the Khalistani activist continued on Monday. Punjab inspector general of police Sukhchain Singh Gill described the law and order situation in the state as “peaceful”.

He said that a total of 114 people had been arrested since Saturday and 10 weapons were recovered.

“We have a very strong suspicion of an ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far. We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well,” he said.

Authorities said on Monday that Mr Singh is still on the run.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh said: “This is a matter related to security and if he is arrested, then the DGP will inform you.”

The Khalistan movement is seen as a national security threat in India, and various organisations under this umbrella have been banned by the Indian government, including Sikhs for Justice as recently as 2019.

Nonetheless the movement continues to attract some support in Punjab, the only Indian state with a Sikh majority, as well as in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom which are home to a sizable Sikh diaspora.

On Sunday, protests against the police crackdown in Punjab reached London, with activists smashing windows and tearing down the Indian national flag outside the country’s High Commission in central London. India later summoned a senior British diplomat in Delhi to protest the scenes of violence and vandalism.