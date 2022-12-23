At least 16 Indian army soldiers die after vehicle carrying them falls into gorge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 16 Indian soldiers died after a truck carrying them fell into a gorge in the country’s northeastern state of Sikkim.

Four other soldiers also sustained injuries. They were airlifted to a military hospital in West Bengal’s Siliguri.

The accident took place when the vehicle was making a sharp turn on a mountain road and skidded down a steep slope, the army said in a statement. The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was going to Thangu valley.

The vehicle met with an accident in Zema, nearly 140 miles north of Gangtok, the state capital of Sikkim.

“Unfortunately, three junior commissioned officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the army added.

The bodies have been reportedly taken to a state-run hospital in Gangtok for autopsy and will be later handed over to the army.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled their death saying he was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives of the army personnel. “The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment,” he said.

“My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.”

President Draupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share their condolences.

“Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” tweeted the president.

Accidents are common on India’s poorly maintained roads. Earlier this month, two people died and three others suffered injuries after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in west Sikkim.

Over 110,000 people are killed each year in road accidents across India, said the Associated Press, citing police data.