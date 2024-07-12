Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jailed Indian opposition politician Arvind Kejriwal could walk out after the country's supreme court granted him interim bail in a corruption case on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when, and if, he would be released as India’s federal police have also arrested him in another case.

Mr Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi and head of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested on 21 March by the Enforcement Directorate, an agency controlled by prime minister Narendra Modi’s federal government.

He is lodged in the capital’s notorious Tihar jail.

The Modi critic is accused of accepting bribes to favour certain private retailers in a now-scrapped liquor policy. He denies wrongdoing and calls the case politically motivated.

Mr Kejriwal’s arrest, just weeks before the national election, sparked protests by opposition parties which denounced it as political vendetta by the Modi government.

More follows