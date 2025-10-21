Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, famous for cult Sholay role, dies aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran Indian actor Govardhan Asrani, better known simply as Asrani, has died. He was 84.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his manager Babu Bhai Thiba, who said that Asrani had died on Monday (20 October) in a hospital in Mumbai city, where he had been admitted four days earlier following breathing difficulties.

“He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3pm. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs,” Thiba told the Press Trust of India.

His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai on the same evening of his death, in a private ceremony attended by close family, in accordance with his wish to keep the proceedings discreet. “We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing,” Thiba said.

Asrani’s long career in Hindi and Gujarati cinema spanned more than five decades, during which he appeared in more than 300 films and became particularly beloved for his skill in comedy.

Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur city in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, then British India, Asrani grew up in a middle-class Sindhi family. He worked as a voice artist at All India Radio in Jaipur while studying, before moving to Mumbai in 1962 to pursue acting.

He trained formally at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, from which he graduated in 1966, and made his Hindi-film debut the following year in the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Churiyan.

Asrani began his career with both serious and supporting roles, but found his calling in comedy and small-but-memorable character parts. His earlier appearances included Satyakam (1969) and Mere Apne (1971), but it was his comic timing that turned him into a fixture of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s.

He broke through under the mentorship of celebrated directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Gulzar, appearing in a string of their 1970s classics, from Mukherjee’s Abhimaan (1973) and Chupke Chupke (1975) to Gulzar’s Koshish (1972) and Parichay (1972), roles that showcased his knack for blending humour with restraint and established him as one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable supporting actors.

When asked who his favourite actor was, Mukherjee once told Bollywood Hungama: “It is neither Rajesh Khanna, nor Dharmendra. Not even Amitabh Bachchan. It is Asrani. What a talent, what an actor! Cast him as anyone, anything, he is ready for the challenge. I get restless when I don’t have him in my film. Asrani also feels the same. ‘Cast me in the smallest of roles. But I want to be in every film of yours,’ he says. I try not to leave him out.”

One of Asrani’s most popular roles remained his cameo as the eccentric colonial-era jailer in the 1975 cult classic Sholay, and his iconic line “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain (I am a jailer from the British era)” is one that fans still quote today.

“It’s all because of Sippy Saab’s direction and Salim-Javed’s writing,” he said in August at the film’s 50th anniversary, referring to director Ramesh Sippy and screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, adding that he was still asked to quote the line at every industry event he attended, according to News18.

Asrani also wrote and directed Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977), in which he played the title role, and he continued to appear steadily in supporting parts in later decades, including in films such as Hera Pheri (2000) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Talking about the shift in comedy in Indian films, he told Hindustan Times in 2016: “Earlier we had two types of schools of comedy – Bimal Roy school (which was realistic) and Madras school (which was subtle). Bimal Roy never kept comedy out of the story line. Madras comedy was another track but never vulgar.

“Now it has come down to terrible stuff. Ab to behad vulgar ho gaya hai, bas kapde utarne ki deri hai (Comedy now has become extremely vulgar, all that remains is for people to start taking their clothes off).”

Tributes poured in once news of Asrani’s death broke from across the Indian film industry.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the (He was a very loveable person)…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. .”

Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav described his collaborations with Asrani as “special,” writing in Hindi that he considered it his good luck that he was able to work with Asrani.

Actor and director Anant Mahadevan wrote: “Saddened by the passing of Asrani ji. Had the opportunity to share screen time in films like Gardish and directed him in a very different avatar in Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Gour Hari Dastaan. He also cast me in his own series Kashmakash. A company I always relished & respected.”

Asrani’s alma mater posted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor, teacher, and distinguished FTII alumnus Mr. Govardhan Asrani. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: “How many people, in their passing, can leave memories of having made so many people laugh, of increasing the level of happiness in the world. One of my favourite actors.”

Federal minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to Ansari, writing: “Asrani ji's exceptional talents and his iconic roles in many films will forever remain as, beautiful memories of his classic contributions to the films. He truly entertained the whole nation.”

Asrani is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani.