Over 1,800 men have been arrested in India's northeastern state of Assam for marrying or arranging marriages of underage girls as the government launched a crackdown on the illegal practice.

The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted.

Police in Assam began arrests on Thursday and were likely to continue in the coming days, targetting people such as “mullahs” (Muslim clerics) and “pujaris” (Hindu priests) who helped to register such marriages in temples and mosques.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police will retrospectively book people who participated in child marriage in the last seven years.

“I have asked Assam police to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The state government on 23 January announced that it would make arrests under India’s federal laws.

These include arrests under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for men marrying girls below the age of 14 years, while those marrying girls aged 14-18 would be arrested under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The marriages will be declared illegal and if a boy is found to be below the age of 14, he will be sent to a reform house, authorities said.

Since then, police have registered 4,004 cases of child marriages in less than two weeks.

According to the UN, the country is home to the largest number of child brides in the world, at around 223 million. In a 2020 report, the UN’s children’s agency Unicef said at least 1.5 million underage girls were married off each year in India.

“Child marriage is the primary reason behind child pregnancy, which in turn is responsible for high maternal and infant mortality rates,” Mr Biswa Sarma told Reuters.

Child marriage has been touted to be the primary reason behind the high of maternal and infant mortality rate plaguing Assam. The state has the third highest infant mortality rate at 32 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to a report by India’s National Family Health Survey.

“From Muslims to Hindus, Christians, tribal people to those belonging to the tea garden communities, there are men from all faiths and communities who got arrested for this heinous social crime,” Mr Biswa Sarma added.