Five Indian Youtubers crushed to death by speeding truck while returning from shoot

Five Indian YouTubers died in a road accident in the state of Assam on Sunday while returning from a shoot.

The accident took place on Sunday evening at the National Highway 15 in Assam’s Darrang district. The car which had eight passengers, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, said police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Faridul Islam, Azad Ali and Ibrahim Ali, Saniya Akhtar and her mother Monowara Begum.

“Five people in the car died on the spot, and three other passengers were seriously injured in the incident,” a police official told India Today.

The injured are believed to be in a critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Officials said Faridul Islam, Azad Ali and Ibrahim Ali were out on a shoot for their YouTube channel “SR Official,” for which Akhtar had also been hired.

Akhtar had her own YouTube channel called “SH Product.”

They had launched their respective channels six months ago and had quickly gained popularity.

Locals said they had asked authorities to take action to reduce accidents along the sharp bends on the highway, reported News18.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled their deaths.

“CM expressed his deep sorrow over the death of 5 persons at a road accident at Besimari, Darrang. The CM offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayed for quick recovery of the three injured persons,” a statement released by his office said.

While the age of the four deceased male YouTubers is not known, reports said that Akhtar was aged only 13.