The Indian government will soon begin tests to determine the effectiveness of a single dose of Covishield — the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India — amid a shortage of doses, according to reports.

A decision on whether to go ahead will be made after the government has collected and analysed data recorded on a new app, sources told NDTV. This new app will be linked to the government’s existing digital platform CoWin and make it easier for people to flag adverse events after inoculation.

The study is expected to begin in a month. India has fully vaccinated only 3 per cent of its population so far as several states have reported a shortage and suspended their vaccination drive.

Serum Institute will increase production of the vaccines by nearly 40 per cent in June, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The Indian government is also likely to begin tests to determine the effectiveness of mixing two different vaccines. This comes after 20 people in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh were administered the Covishield vaccine in their first dose, but received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as the second dose.

A government health official said at the time that “scientifically, there is no problem” with mixing different types of vaccine.