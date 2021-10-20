A dramatic video captured by CCTV cameras in north India’s Azamgarh town shows a massive sinkhole opening up under a crowded shop, swallowing the people who were present there at that time.

The video captured on 18 October shows a roadside stall owner standing in his shop along with at least ten other customers. As the massive sinkhole opens up, a dozen people, including the shop owner, are seen falling at least 10m underground.

The chairs, tables and cabinets also disappear with them.

The video shows people rushing in to help the victims out of the debris.

They were later taken to a hospital in Azamgarh for treatment.

Sinkholes are formed when the land surface above collapses or sinks. Drought and receding high groundwater can also create sinkholes.

Reports in local media said the area had received heavy rainfall which led to water-logging in the past few days. Locals said the drains had not been cleaned after the water receded, making the roads vulnerable to cave-ins, reported Newstrack.

Locals also protested against municipal authorities for inaction after heavy rains on Monday led to water-logging in the area.