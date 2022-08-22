Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.

Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.

The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.

On 23 July, the three men kidnapped Mr Kumar but could not muster the courage to kill him, according to several Indian media reports.

The men instead ended up partying with Mr Kumar and faked his death. They smeared tomato ketchup on him to pass off as blood to convince Anupallavi and her boyfriend.

When the woman’s boyfriend saw the photo, he became scared and died by suicide at his home in the city’s Bagalagunte area on 1 August.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar’s sister registered a missing complaint on 2 August for her brother with police officials. Just four days later on 6 August, Mr Kumar returned home, after which police questioned him and learned of what had happened, according to reports.

While investigating the case, officials found out the woman’s mother was allegedly involved as well.

Anupallavi, her mother Ammojamma and the three contract killers were arrested by police in southern India’s Bengaluru city, reported The Times of India.

Reports said that Mr Kumar, who runs a mill and works as a cab driver, had requested police to not take any action against his wife as he loved her and wanted to forgive her. The couple have two children.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.