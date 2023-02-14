BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai raided by India’s tax department

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s income tax department is conducting raids at the BBC’s offices in Mumbai and Delhi, according to multiple media reports.

The raids come after the BBC aired a documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” that investigated prime minister Narendra Modi‘s role in the Gujarat riots in 2002, when he was the state’s chief minister.

Officials said that they were looking into documents relating to the company's business operations, reported the Press Trust of India news agency.

But the Indian government has in the past been accused by rights organisations of using allegations of financial misconduct to target its critics, including NGOs, journalists, news organisations and politicians.

The BBC’s documentary on Mr Modi aired in two parts in the UK on 17 and 24 January. Its first part included details of a previously unreleased UK government inquiry that found Mr Modi “directly responsible” for the circumstances leading up to the 2002 riots, in which thousands of people – many of the Muslims – were killed.

India had blocked the documentary film soon after its release last month by invoking emergency powers under information and technology laws, ordering social media companies to remove clips.

The Modi government strongly criticised the British public service broadcaster at the time, saying that the film was a "propaganda piece" that reflected a "continuing colonial mindset”.

The BBC has defended its film and said it adheres to the “highest editorial standards”.

