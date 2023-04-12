Four dead after ‘soldier possibly opened fire’ inside Indian military station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people were killed after a shooting incident inside a military station in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Wednesday morning.

The Bathinda military station has been cordoned off and sealed as quick response teams were conducting search operations, India army’s South Western Command said in a statement.

The firing occurred around 4.35am local time on Wednesday inside the military station, the army said.

Bathinda’s Senior superintendent of police (SSP) GS Khurana said initial inputs suggest a soldier possibly could have opened fire in the secured campus, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to initial reports, two armed shooters who were in plain clothes were involved in the shooting and are on the run in the high security military camp.

There is no terror angle in the firing incident, Punjab police sources told ANI.

Police have closed all entry gates of the Army Cantonment area in Bathinda as search continued for the shooters.

“About two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this incident,” police sources said.

