Four dead after ‘soldier possibly opened fire’ inside Indian military station
One or more shooter involved in the incident are on the run
Four people were killed after a shooting incident inside a military station in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Wednesday morning.
The Bathinda military station has been cordoned off and sealed as quick response teams were conducting search operations, India army’s South Western Command said in a statement.
The firing occurred around 4.35am local time on Wednesday inside the military station, the army said.
Bathinda’s Senior superintendent of police (SSP) GS Khurana said initial inputs suggest a soldier possibly could have opened fire in the secured campus, reported the Hindustan Times.
According to initial reports, two armed shooters who were in plain clothes were involved in the shooting and are on the run in the high security military camp.
There is no terror angle in the firing incident, Punjab police sources told ANI.
Police have closed all entry gates of the Army Cantonment area in Bathinda as search continued for the shooters.
“About two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this incident,” police sources said.
More follows
