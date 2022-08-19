Jump to content
Fake police station runs right next to real one for eight months without a hitch in India

Gang donning fake police uniforms extorts money from hundreds of people in Bihar

Arpan Rai
Friday 19 August 2022 12:53
At least five people have been arrested, including two women, by the Banka police officials, for operating the fake police station racket in India’s Bihar state

(Screengrab/YouTube/ inKhabar)

A group of fraudsters posing as cops ran a fake police station out of a guesthouse for eight months – just metres away from a real police outpost.

The gang was operating in the eastern Bihar state’s Banka city and had extorted money from hundreds of people.

It would have carried on doing so if not for a top police officer noticing a peculiar red flag – a man and woman who were part of the gang were dressed in police uniforms but carried country-made pistols instead of the official revolvers assigned by the government, reported the Hindustan Times newspaper.

At least five people, including two women, were arrested on Wednesday by Banka police over the fake police station racket.

The fake police station was located just 500m away from the real one, reported The Telegraph.

Officials said the imposters used uniforms worn by sub-inspectors and deputy superintendent of police. It is unclear as of now how the gang managed to gain access to the uniforms.

Two of the arrested suspects – Anita Murmu and Aakash Kumar Manjhi – posed as the station house officer and deputy superintendent of police respectively with badges, the report added.

Ms Murmu confessed to talking to locals in the area and offering solutions to their problems like job opportunities in return for bribes ranging from just £1 to £500, according to The Telegraph.

Gang’s ringleader yet to be caught

(Screengrab/YouTube/ inKhabar)

Police officers have so far recovered a country-made pistol, four police uniforms, over 500 application forms of a federal government housing scheme, 40 electoral cards issued by town officials, bank cheque books, five mobile phones and fake identity cards.

The gang’s ringleader, identified by officials as Bhola Yadav, is yet to be arrested.

Officials are questioning the manager of the guest house for their role in the conniving scheme, officials said.

The gang also extorted money from multiple ongoing government projects in the pretext of conducting enquiries.

Two women arrested for participating in the racket said they paid Yadav Rs 99,000 and Rs 55,000 (£950.7 and £581) respectively as they wanted a job but were instead recruited to run the racket.

The two said they thought they had been offered a job in the police services, the report added.

