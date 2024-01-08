India’s Supreme Court on Monday quashed a Gujarat government’s order that allowed the release of 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her family.
More follows
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
India’s Supreme Court on Monday quashed a Gujarat government’s order that allowed the release of 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her family.
More follows
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies