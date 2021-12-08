Bipin Rawat: Helicopter carrying India’s most senior general crashes in Tamil Nadu
Three people have been rescued and taken to hospital, though there is no confirmation of status of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat
A military helicopter has crashed in southern India while carrying the country’s most senior general, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, according to the state broadcaster.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies