India’s ruling Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) has expelled senior party leader Vinod Arya over his son Pulkit’s alleged involvement in the murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari that has sparked massive protests in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Mr Arya has been sacked by the Uttarakhand government from his post of deputy chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission, as per a press release.

Following his suspension, Mr Arya said: “The district administration should investigate the matter and if we are wrong, action should be taken accordingly.”

Bhandari, who was 19 years old, went missing earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, her body was recovered near the Chilla powerhouse next to the premises of a private resort owned by Mr Arya’s son. She was allegedly killed for refusing to have sex with guests visiting the resort, said Uttarakhand’s police chief Ashok Kumar.

Pulkit Arya was arrested by the police on Friday along with two employees of the Vanantra resort for allegedly killing the receptionist, as per India Today.

During questioning, the accused confessed to killing Bhandari by pushing her into a canal near the resort after a fight, police said.

According to the police, the victim drowned and died.

Many people gathered at Pulkit Arya’s resort on Saturday to protest Bhandari’s killing and demanded strict punishment for the accused. They reportedly threw stones and set the resort on fire.

Furthermore, on the orders of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Vanantra Resort, which was “illegally constructed”, has now been demolished.

“I have ordered the constitution of the SIT headed by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) P Renu Devi to ensure harshest punishment to culprits of the woman,” Mr Dhami said on Saturday morning.

Journalist Aparna Rangar wrote on Twitter: “Scored 88 per cent in class 12th, a brilliant student, a girl from a small village of Pauri with big dreams, pursued hotel management course, started working as a receptionist. Some monsters not only killed Ankita Bhandari and her dreams but dreams of thousand other girls.”

Bhandari’s parents lodged a missing person complaint when they didn’t find her in her room on Monday (19 September) morning. She hailed from Srikot village in Pauri Garhwal and was hired as a receptionist at the resort about a month ago.