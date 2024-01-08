Maldives suspends three ministers for ‘unacceptable’ remarks against India’s PM Modi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maldives suspended three of its deputy ministers for posting derogatory comments about Indian prime minister Narendra Modi after the remarks triggered a diplomatic row and tourism boycott by its powerful South Asian neighbour.

The three ministers called Mr Modi a "clown", "terrorist" and "puppet of Israel" in posts on X/Twitter after Mr Modi shared videos and pictures of himself visiting the Indian island of Lakshadweep to promote local tourism.

Mr Modi’s posts praising “the stunning beauty of its islands” were seen as an attempt to counter tourism to the Maldives by some social media users in Male.

The Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Ibrahim Shaheeb, the envoy to the Maldives, over the remarks.

The foreign ministry of Maldives swiftly distanced itself from the comments and said these “opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives”.

Without mentioning India by its name, foreign minister Moosa Zameer called the remarks “unacceptable” and said the government is committed to forging positive dialogue with neighbours.

“The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives,” Mr Zameer said.

“We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding.”

The ministers – Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid – who worked for the archipelago’s Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts were suspended on Sunday.

Their posts were criticised as racist after Ms Shiuna compared India with cow dung.

The posts went viral on Indian social media with people demanding a boycott of Maldives with hashtags #BoycottMaldives and #ExploreIndianIslands.

Indian celebrities, including Bollywood actors and cricketers, expressed solidarity with Mr Modi and shock over the Maldivian politicians’ remarks.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists,” actor Akshay Kumar posted on X.

“We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," he added

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said: India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is akin to god) philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created.”

The CEO of ticket-booking platform EaseMyTrip said his company has suspended all flight booking to the Maldives in solidarity with India.

The row has erupted amid ongoing tensions between India and Maldives after newly elected president Mohamed Muizzu asked Delhi to withdraw its contingent of 75 Indian troops to leave the country.

Mr Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China stance, came to power last year with the ledge to end the Maldives’ “India first” policy in the Indian Ocean where Beijing is competing for influence.

It also coincided with president Muizzu’s five day visit to China from Tuesday to 12 January, in what is being seen as a diplomatic snub to India and a departure from the tradition of previous Maldivian leaders visiting India first after taking office.

Mr Muizzu instead made his first official visit to Turkey after he took over in November.

Reaching to Maldivian president’s visit to China amid India’s Himalayan standoff with Beijing, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “It is for them to decide where they go and how they go about their international relations.”

Mr Jaiswal said there was no update on the removal of Indian troops from Maldives.

The key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean, Maldives holds strategic importance for India as it is just 70 nautical miles from Lakshadweep’s Minicoy island and 300 nautical miles from the mainland’s western coast.