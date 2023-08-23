At least 17 dead and ‘many’ missing as bridge collapses in India’s Mizoram

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 17 people have been killed in northeast India and dozens more are feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram state, police said.

The bridge collapsed on Wednesday around 10am local time (6.30am BST) when around 35 to 40 workers were present at the scene, the authorities said.

It was situated around 21 km from the state capital Aizwal.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,” a police officer said, according to Indian media outlets.

A video of the incident tweeted by several Indian journalists purports to show half of the bridge broken down and reduced to rubble in the midst of the hilly area with dust rising from the scene.

Mizoram’s chief minister Zoramthanga said rescue operations were underway.

“Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences and announced compensation for those killed and injured.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Mr Modi posted on X.

“Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh (£1,891) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 (£472) would be given to the injured,” he said.

