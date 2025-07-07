Repairs finally begin on British fighter jet stuck in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet is finally undergoing repairs after more than three weeks stuck at an airport in southern India.

Britain’s High Commission in India said engineers had reached Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, and that the stranded Lightning jet had been moved to a hangar.

“UPDATE: A team of UK engineers has arrived in India to commence repairs on the UK F35B aircraft. Repairs are underway on the aircraft, which has now been moved to the maintenance hangar. We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities,” the British High Commission in India said in a statement.

The F-35B Lightning jet encountered bad weather on 14 June while flying about 100 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala in southern India and was unable to return to its aircraft carrier. The pilots of the aircraft instead asked for permission for an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram.

The jet’s extended stay in India has become a source of growing speculation about whether it constitutes a security risk, with the jet packed full of state-of-the-art stealth technology to which India does not currently have access.

It also sparked a widely-shared meme from the Kerala tourist board. “UK F-35B: Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend,” the ad read, showing the fighter jet reviewing the state with five stars.

As it awaited repairs, six crew members from the F-35B stayed at the airport working in shifts to keep a close eye on the fighter jet around the clock, according to the airport authorities.

British officials told The Independent they have no concerns about espionage and are grateful to their Indian allies for keeping the jet safe while it awaits essential repairs.

On Monday, the F-35B was pictured inside a hangar facility at the international airport. Photos showed it was towed inside the hangar by a tug vehicle.

Another photo showed a Royal Air Force Atlas C1 military transport aircraft also at the Indian airport, which was used to bring over the team of British engineers.

On Sunday, British officials said the UK engineers were “carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process”.

The F-35B Lightning, built by the American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, is one of the most advanced fighters in the armouries of Nato states and a few select allies.

It is packed with state-of-the-art technology, including sensors, mission systems and stealth features that allow it to operate in hostile environments without being detected.