A British tourist has drowned after being swept out to sea with his wife while on holiday in India.

The 72-year-old Briton died at a beach in Goa on Friday evening after going for a swim with his partner.

The couple were in deep sea and began to drift, raising the alarm to lifeguards who rushed to rescue the pair at Talpona beach in Canacona.

Both were given CPR, and while the woman was revived, the man could not be saved. He was taken to a local hospital but was later confirmed dead.

A Canacona police spokesperson told The Independent: “The couple ventured into the deep sea despite warnings.

“They began to drift and raised an alarm, when the lifeguards rushed to their rescue.

“The lifeguards were able to revive the wife but could not save the man.”

