For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British tourist has drowned after being swept out to sea with his wife while on holiday in India.

Vijay Tulshidas Daswani, 72, died at Talpona beach in Goa on Friday evening after going for a swim just after 6pm.

Harish Raut Dessai, a police officer at Canacona police station, told The Independent the couple was dragged out to sea by a “strong wave”.

Lifeguards rushed to rescue the pair and brought them to shore. While the woman was revived, the man could not be saved.

Daswani, from Mapesbury in London, was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in India and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Dessai said: “We received a call from a duty officer on Friday at 6.13pm informing us that a 72-year-old man named Vijay Tulshidas Daswani, a resident of Mapesbury, London, had been brought dead in a case of drowning.

“At Talpona Beach, a strong wave dragged the deceased and his wife into the sea. Both were brought to the shore by the lifeguard, but Mr Vijay was declared dead at Community Health Centre Talpona.

“The dead body was taken to the district hospital in South Goa District Hospital in Margao, where the autopsy was conducted over the weekend.

“We have filed a case of unnatural death under section 174 of CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).”

A Canacona police spokesperson added: “The couple ventured into the deep sea despite warnings.

“They began to drift and raised an alarm, when the lifeguards rushed to their rescue. The lifeguards were able to revive the wife but could not save the man.”