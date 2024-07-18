Support truly

At least two people were killed and 20 injured on Thursday when a derailed in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The train was heading from the northern city of Chandigarh towards Dibrugarh in the country’s northeast when around 12 passenger coaches came off the tracks.

Early visuals from the scene showed derailed coaches strewn at various angles off the railway tracks in Gonda district, around 100km from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

Dozens of passengers were seen sitting outside with their luggage as rescue workers rushed to the spot of accident.

This is only the latest train derailment incident on the country’s vast and essential rail network, coming a month after nine people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger service collided with a freight train in India’s West Bengal.

More follows