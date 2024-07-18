Jump to content

Two dead in India train derailment as 12 coaches come off tracks

Incident comes just a month after fatal train crash in West Bengal

Arpan Rai
Thursday 18 July 2024 12:15
Railway workers and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel inspect the accident site of passenger train in India
(File: Getty Images)

At least two people were killed and 20 injured on Thursday when a derailed in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The train was heading from the northern city of Chandigarh towards Dibrugarh in the country’s northeast when around 12 passenger coaches came off the tracks.

Early visuals from the scene showed derailed coaches strewn at various angles off the railway tracks in Gonda district, around 100km from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

Dozens of passengers were seen sitting outside with their luggage as rescue workers rushed to the spot of accident.

This is only the latest train derailment incident on the country’s vast and essential rail network, coming a month after nine people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger service collided with a freight train in India’s West Bengal.

