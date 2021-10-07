As many as 51 children in India's Chhattisgarh state were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after they consumed a meal at the school headmaster's house on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ansula village, located approximately 100 km from the state capital Raipur, where 51 children and 10 adults were admitted to two hospitals after they complained of diarrhoea and vomiting.

The event hosted by the principal was attended by locals, children from his school, as well as people from another educational institution.

Nearly 100 people showed symptoms of food poisoning after attending a post-death ritual at the residence of the headmaster of the state-run primary school.

After few hours of consuming the meal, the invitees started complaining of uneasiness and were rushed to a nearby hospital. While 60 of them were admitted to hospitals, others were discharged after preliminary treatment.

The Mahasamund district magistrate and other health officials visited the hospitals to take stock of the situation. A medical team was also sent to the village, district magistrate Doman Singh said.

"We inspected the ward here. Most of the patients who were admitted to the Sankra health centre have been discharged. The chief medical health officer has also been called," Mr Singh told NDTV.

An investigation has been initiated to probe the exact cause of food poisoning, he added.

The district officer has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report. So far no action has been taken against the principal.