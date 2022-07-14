A family put their child inside a large cooking vessel to cross an overflowing river in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, with videos of the incident being widely shared online in the country.

Two villagers from the state’s Sukma district, which has seen extensive flooding after it was lashed by heavy rain for the past five days, can be seen in one video placing their child inside a cauldron as they get ready to cross the river without any assistance or help from the state’s administration.

Another video shows the three being carried by the water’s currents as they cling on to the large vessel and are watched by other villagers.

In another district, Bastar, at least 150 villages have been disconnected from the rest of the world due to incessant rain as India registers heavy monsoon showers, reported the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Officials have said no loss of life has been reported so far from the heavy rains and flooding.

Additionally, rain has brought traffic to a halt on national highway 30 cutting through the areas of Konta, Chatti and Virapuram.

This has cut off the central tribal state from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reported news channel NDTV.

The heavy flooding due to torrential rains has submerged a large portion of the highway near the Indian rivers of Godavari and Shabri.

The state’s Bijapur district is reportedly the most affected as 20,000 people from 85 nearby villages have been impacted by the floods.

At least 53 relief camps have been set up in the district while 18 were opened in the Bastar district, officials said.

India’s western coast, southern and central states are witnessing heavy rainfall along with flood-like situations as monsoons have reached the country, said its weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The western and central parts will continue to receive heavy rain for the next five days, the IMD said.

In a weather update on Thursday, the weather agency said northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi can also expect heavy rain in isolated pockets.

Showers are also expected in different areas across the country.