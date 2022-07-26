Teen slashes throat of hearing-impaired man on bicycle for ignoring honking, police says
Teen eventually caught after fleeing scene, leaving behind her mother, who was with her
Related video: School children among 16 dead after bus falls off cliff in India
A 40-year-old hearing-impaired man was allegedly stabbed to death by a teenage girl in India’s Chhattisgarh state for failing to respond to her honking.
The victim, identified as Sudama Lader, was loading goods on his bicycle when the 15-year-old accused riding a scooter with her mother tried to overtake him in Raipur city last Sunday.
The teenager honked multiple times, but Lader failed to respond because of his hearing condition.
Angered about the situation, the girl stopped her scooter and started yelling at the man. However, when the man still did not respond to the teenager, she took out a knife and slashed his throat.
Lader was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
The girl fled the scene leaving her mother behind, but was caught by the police 20km away from the city. The weapon used to stab the victim was also recovered from the teenager, police said.
The girl has been charged with murder under India’s criminal code.
Last month, a 19-year-old was arrested for stabbing to death his mother and sister in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The suspect, Aman Das, was an addict and suffered injuries while attacking his mother and elder sister, according to police.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies