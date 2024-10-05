Mob torches police outpost after 9-year-old girl ‘raped and murdered’ in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A local police camp in India was set on fire by a mob on Saturday, just hours after the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl came to light.

The girl’s family from the eastern India state of West Bengal had earlier filed a complaint with the local police station that she failed to return home following her tuition classes on Friday evening, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

The body of the nine-year-old girl from Jaynagar in the state’s South 24 Parganas district was found in a pond in the early hours of Saturday.

“She came to my shop in the local market around 5pm on her way back home from the tuition classes. But when I returned home at night, I was told that she never reached home,” the girl’s father told reporters.

“We started searching for her. Later, her body was found around one kilometre from our home,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Villagers allege that the girl was raped and murdered, accusing the police of failing to act promptly on their initial complaint.

Meanwhile, when police entered the village to recover the girl’s body, they were heckled, and an angry mob ransacked a police outpost before setting it on fire. Women also took to the streets armed with brooms, and kitchen utensils.

“They also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises,” an official told PTI.

Locals demanded action against police officers who allegedly responded late to the complaint.

open image in gallery A protester holds torch as people march during a rally against rape and murder at RG Kar medical college ( EPA )

A large police force was sent to the village to quell the mob of more than 200 people with tear gas shells.

Police deny allegations of negligence, saying that one person had already been arrested in connection with the case.

“So far, one person has been arrested. It remains to be seen if anyone else is involved. Efforts are underway to normalise the situation in the area. That is our priority,” a senior officer said, according to The Indian Express.

“We have identified and arrested the accused and he has confessed too. We have taken each step and acted promptly. Still, if people have allegations we will surely look into it as well,” he said.

The incident comes just weeks after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata, sparking widespread protests across the nation.

The state has witnessed thousands of protests over the last two months – some of which are still ongoing – demanding justice for the victim and safety for healthcare workers.