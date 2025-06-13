Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India and China have agreed to hasten the reinstatement of direct air services and increase communication, according to statements released by both countries' foreign ministries on Friday, signalling a continued effort to improve relations.

This announcement follows a meeting on Thursday between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is currently visiting India.

In October, the two nations reached an agreement concerning patrolling along their Himalayan border, which helped to de-escalate tensions that began in 2020.

The standoff had strained bilateral ties, affecting trade, technology, and air travel.

During the meeting, Sun emphasised the importance of both sides properly managing disputes and differences, and jointly contributing to the maintenance of international and regional peace and stability, as stated by the Chinese ministry.

The Indian ministry's statement echoed this sentiment, confirming that both countries have agreed to continue working towards stabilising and rebuilding their relationship.

open image in gallery India and China have reached an agreement in October regarding patrolling along their Himalayan border ( AFP via Getty Images )

In January, the neighbours agreed to work on resolving trade and economic differences, a move expected to boost their aviation sectors.

Ties between the neighbours were strained in July 2020 after at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. It was the first time in 45 years that a clash on the border had led to fatalities.

The clash quickly turned into a standoff, with both sides stationing thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the border. The troops blocked each other from patrolling their claimed areas.

In the aftermath, India clamped down on Chinese firms, prohibiting them from investing in critical economic sectors and banning Chinese apps such as TikTok.